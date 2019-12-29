#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Retail industry expects growth in second half of 2020 after a poor 2019

Updated : December 29, 2019 04:34 PM IST

While major retail players struggled to keep themselves on the growth chart in 2019, they expect a decent double-digit growth coming back in 2020.
But sectoral experts are cautions, saying it would depend on various factors like recovery of manufacturing and other sectors, incentives in the Union Budget and availability of money in the hands of consumers to make purchasing decisions.
India is the fourth-largest global destination in the retail space after the US, China and Japan.
