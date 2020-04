Majority of the small, and medium garment units are unlikely to restart operations despite the government having partially lifted the lockdown in some zones, CNBC-TV18 learns from sources. Close to 90 percent of all garment units are small and medium enterprises.

Owners of some of these units said they were not considering even a partial restart of operations at this point, as it was unfeasible to comply with some of the rules for restarting operations. They said it was just not possible to provide accomodation and transport for their employees. Also, many garment manufacturers are expecting retailers to cancel short to medium term orders as the retailers would be still sitting on unsold stock because of the lockdown.

Manufacturers expect pending payments from retailers to be delayed, causing working capital issues. Typically, retailers place orders with garment manufacturers for the next season at least three to four months in advance.

Already, many orders have been cancelled since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

Not just small businesses, but many of the large manufacturers too are not keen to resume operations before May 3, when the nationwide lockdown is expected to officially end.

Cement manufactuers cited lack of demand for not wanting to resume operations and automobile companiess said there was no point in producing vehicles if the dealerships were closed.

Bajaj Auto CEO Rajiv Bajaj slammed the government, calling the lockdown as arbitrary and draconian.