Relief for single brand retailers; goods procured from SEZs to qualify for local sourcing norms

Updated : February 26, 2020 03:46 PM IST

According to the current foreign direct investment (FDI) policy on single brand retail trading, 100 per cent overseas investments are allowed in the sector.
Sourcing of 30 percent of the value of goods procured is mandatory from India for such companies having FDI beyond 51 percent.
Goods which are proposed to be sourced by a single brand retailer from SEZ units will have to be manufactured in India.
