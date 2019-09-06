Reliance Brands targets more retail acquisitions overseas
Updated : September 06, 2019 01:36 PM IST
RelianceÂ BrandsÂ already runs high-end stores in India with some 40 foreign partners, including British label Burberry, shoemaker Steve Madden and New York-based Iconix Brand Group Inc, through joint ventures and franchises.
It also wrapped up its first international acquisition in May, buying Hamleys, the world's oldest toy retailer, for $88.5 million. And it is not planning to stop there.
