  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail

Reliance Retail seeks NCLT nod for shareholder meeting to approve Future Retail deal

Updated : May 19, 2021 19:43:47 IST

Reliance Industries’ told NCLT that Reliance and its entities are neither parties to the proceedings between Amazon and Future in the SIAC nor to the matter that is being heard in the Supreme Court.
Amazon argued that every step in the transaction towards the FRL-RIL deal prejudices the e-commerce giant.
Reliance Retail seeks NCLT nod for shareholder meeting to approve Future Retail deal
Published : May 19, 2021 07:32 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 1,350 new COVID cases, 57 deaths; positivity rate at 5.9%

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 1,350 new COVID cases, 57 deaths; positivity rate at 5.9%

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

RIL to roll out COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees, eligible family members from May 1

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief package

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief package

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement