Reliance Retail seeks NCLT nod for shareholder meeting to approve Future Retail deal Updated : May 19, 2021 19:43:47 IST Reliance Industries’ told NCLT that Reliance and its entities are neither parties to the proceedings between Amazon and Future in the SIAC nor to the matter that is being heard in the Supreme Court. Amazon argued that every step in the transaction towards the FRL-RIL deal prejudices the e-commerce giant. Published : May 19, 2021 07:32 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply