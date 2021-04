Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on Friday reported a 45 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 2,247 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Quarterly Performance

Revenue for the quarter surged 24.4 percent at Rs 47,064 crore after the company delivered a resilient performance against the backdrop of an unprecedented and challenging operating environment, arising from the COVID pandemic situation that emerged at the start of the year.

On the operation front, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter was Rs 3,617 crore, registering a growth of 17.2 percent.

The fourth quarter was a landmark quarter for the business with quarterly revenue and EBITDA at an all-time high despite lesser-than-normative operating conditions.

business) was broad-based across all consumption baskets.

The business opened 826 stores during the quarter, higher than all previous quarters combined, reflecting the acceleration in the pace of new store expansion. The digital commerce business led by JioMart, continued to scale up on portfolio, traffic and customer base, while new commerce continued to onboard merchant partners across consumption baskets with extended geographical coverage.

Annual Performance

The net profit for the year was Rs 5,481 crore higher by 0.6 percent. Cash Profit for the year was Rs 7,457 crore lower by 3.1 percent.

year.

At an EBITDA of Rs 9,789 crore for FY21, the business posted its all-time high profit, driven by the gradual rebound of revenue streams, judicious cost management initiatives, and boosted higher investment income.

As operating curbs were lifted, new store openings resumed with 1,456 stores being added. This notably would be amongst the highest offline expansions undertaken by any retailer across the world in the COVID-constrained context. The total store count stood at 12,711 stores, covering 33.8 million sq ft. at the end of the year.

The business continued to attract and serve millions of customers across the country far and wide. The registered customer base now stands at 156 million, a growth of 25 percent Y-o-Y.