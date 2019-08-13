#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Reliance Digital India Sale: Here are the most interesting deals

Updated : August 13, 2019 04:31 PM IST

Recently, e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart had deals across their product base in commemoration of Independence Day.
With a five-day period, Relianceâ€™s Digital India Sale is the longest-running out of the three.
The sale offers up to 15 percent cashback when paying with HDFC debit and credit cards.
