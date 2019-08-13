Reliance Digital India Sale: Here are the most interesting deals

Reliance Digital is the latest online store to offer Independence Day deals with its Digital India Sale, which began on August 10.

Recently, e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart had deals across their product base in commemoration of Independence Day. The Amazon Freedom Sale ran from August 8 to August 11, while Flipkartâ€™s National Shopping Days began on August 8 but finished a day earlier, on August 10.

With a five-day period, Relianceâ€™s Digital India Sale is the longest-running out of the three, starting on August 10 and finishing at midnight on August 15.

The advantage with these deals lies in the convenience of the physical Reliance Retail stores. While the other e-commerce markets only have online inventories, Reliance Digitalâ€™s products can be found in their retail stores â€“ like Reliance Smart and Reliance Market, among others â€“ across the country, helping the consumer examine the actual products in order to make easier decisions.

The sale offers up to 15 percent cashback when paying with HDFC debit and credit cards, with 10 percent cashback on regular transactions, and a further 5 percent on all EASY EMI purchases. It also provided up to 10 percent of additional brand cashback. Another highlight of this sale is the one-year manufacturer warranty it offers on the products bought.

Hereâ€™s a list of the most interesting electronic deals in the Reliance Digital India Sale, among a range of products.

MacBook Air

A true rarity, Reliance has pulled off a top deal on the paper-thin laptop from Apple. The MacBook Air, a consumer favourite, is available with an 18 percent discount. The 13.3-inch, 256 GB model with Retina Display, 8 GB RAM, and a 1.6 GHz dual-core Intel i5 processor is being sold for Rs 1,10,000. On sale in the Space Grey colour, this cost is a reduction from Rs 1,34,900.

AirPods

Appleâ€™s wireless earphones have risen exponentially in popularity since their release in 2016, becoming the Cupertino tech giantâ€™s most sold accessory. Reliance Digital is offering the newest version of the AirPods, with the wireless charging case, at Rs 15,999, a 15 percent discount from the original price of Rs 18,900. The variant with the normal charging case, which uses Appleâ€™s Lighting Connector, is available for an even bigger 19 percent discount, at Rs 11,999.

iPhone XR

Perhaps the most popular in the latest iPhone lineup, the XR has seen massive offers on all sales across the digital markets. The Digital India Sale has a discount of up to 22 percent on the phone. The 64 GB storage option can be bought for Rs 59,889 (down from Rs 76,900), while the 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 64,889 (down from Rs 81,900).

Seagate Hard Disk Drives

Seagate is a proven name when it comes to external drive manufacturers. The Digital India Sale is providing massive discounts for Seagate Hard Disk Drives in all storage options. The 1 TB Backup Plus External HDD is available for Rs 4,099 (a price cut of 59 percent), the 2 TB version for Rs 6,800 (down from Rs 16,000), the 4 TB variant for Rs 8,299 (reduced from Rs 18,000), and the flagship 5 TB model for a bargain of Rs 11,899 (a 56 percent discount).

IFB Convection Microwave Oven

The Indian home appliance company has a great deal on its top-end microwave. The 20-litre Convection Microwave Oven 20SC3 is priced at Rs 8,290, down from the original cost of Rs 12,490, which is a sizeable 34 percent discount.

Reconnect Washing Machine

Another appliance on offer at the Digital India Sale is the Reconnect Top Loading Washing Machine. Though there are many other washing machines on sale, this semi-automatic machine, weighing 8.2 kg, has seen the biggest price cut among them at 29 percent. The RHSWB8201 model is available for just Rs 9,240.

TCL Smart TV

After introducing large discounts on its products in the sales by Amazon and Freedom, TCL has not held back in Reliance Digitalâ€™s sale either. The flagship 55R500 TV set, with 4K picture quality, an LED display and a mammoth 55-inch screen is available for just Rs 39,990, down from the usual Rs 74,990.