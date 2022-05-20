65% non-metro residents buy luxury products compared to 53% in metros: The Voice of Fashion magazine

|At A Glance
|65% of non-metro residents buy luxury on a regular basis compared to 53% in metros.
|57% of men claim that their fashion spend has increased.
|As per RBL data, men’s brand portfolio saw a 46% growth in 2021 compared to 2019. For women, it was 14%.
|76% Invest in luxury brands that depict their sense of style.
|52% are influenced by celebrity endorsements
“In finance and business studies affluence is about assets compared to liabilities. But for an evolved luxury market — which includes aesthetic finesse, awareness, aspiration, affordability and distinction as well as trend defining choices — affluence brings a new set of affirmations. It is a combination of wealth, assets and high disposable incomes, with socio-cultural awareness, self-knowledge, and a response-able outlook,” says Shefalee Vasudev, editor, The Voice of Fashion.