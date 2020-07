JioMart and Facebook-owned WhatsApp will together create new opportunities, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said Wednesday during the conglomerate’s 43rd annual general meeting.

He added that Reliance’s hyperlocal grocery delivery platform is built on a powerful omnichannel tech platform and a widespread digital network of Reliance Retail.

Ambani apprised that Reliance has piloted kirana transformation in some stores as part of its plan to pivot JioMart as a hyprlocal delivery platform that leverages the unique reach and ubiquitous presence of kirana stores in Indian localities.

The RIL chairman said that JioMart has become a partner of supply to kirana stores and continued operations during the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown.

Ambani added that JioMart is built to empower kirana stores through a multi-functional point of sale system.

Facebook took a 9.99 percent stake in RIL’s digital subsidiary Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 crore ($5.7 billion) in April. The tech giant has since leveraged its WhatsApp chat platform to facilitate shopping on JioMart.

