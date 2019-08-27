Realme 5 sale at 12 noon: Check price, features and where you can buy
Updated : August 27, 2019 12:07 PM IST
Realme 5, the latest smartphone by the Chinese retailer, goes on sale in India for the first time on Tuesday, on e-commerce platforms at 12 noon.Â
Realme also announced that the 5 Pro will go on sale on September 4 on the same online platforms.
This latest lineup will provide stiff competition to Xiaomiâ€™s Mi A3, Motorolaâ€™s One Action and Vivoâ€™s Z1 Pro.
