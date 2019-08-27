Realme 5 sale at 12 noon: Check price, features and where you can buy

Realme 5, the latest smartphone by the Chinese retailer, goes on sale in India for the first time on Tuesday, on e-commerce platforms at 12 noon.Â The phone, along with its top-end variant, the Realme 5 Pro, was announced last week, and goes on sale at Flipkart and Realmeâ€™s official website.

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI payments at Rs 834 per month, as well as 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and an extra 5 percent off with the Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Realmeâ€™s website has its own set of exclusive offers, with benefits worth Rs 7,000 for Jio subscribers, 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 when using MobiKwik, and upto Rs 2,000 cashback if paying with PayTM UPI.

The company started pre-orders on the launch date, on August 21, and will begin dispatching the models from Tuesday.

Priced at Rs 9,999 for the 32 GB storage/3 GB RAM model, Rs 10,999 for the 64 GB/4 GB RAM variant, and Rs 11,999 for the 128 GB/8 GB RAM option, the Realme 5 is available in the Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colours.

It comes with a long-lasting battery â€” a capacity of 5000 mAh â€” and the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC processor. It has dual-SIM (Nano) capibilities, and comes with an expendable storage up to 256 GB via a microSD Card.

With a quad-rare camera setup, the primary camera is boasts 12-megapixel features, and is combined with an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, the phone has a 13-megapixel camera.

Realme also announced that the 5 Pro will go on sale on September 4 on the same online platforms.

If you canâ€™t get a hold of the current stock of the Realme 5, the company confirmed that the smartphone will go on offline sale at a later date.