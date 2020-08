Reema Shah, a 45-year-old home-maker, has been a brand loyalist. For the last 20 years, she has stuck to brands like Amul for butter, Fun Foods for mayonnaise, and Britannia for biscuits. But, a lot has changed in the last four months.

"The store I used to buy all my grocery from, suddenly has so many new brands. So for instance, if the store doesn't have Fun Foods pizza sauce, the kirana store will send Wingreens or if he doesn't have Safal frozen peas he will send Frost Garden peas," said Shah.

"I've never heard of these brands but now have started using them since many products have been in short supply," she said.

This not only signals the growing demand for ready to eat, packaged and frozen foods but is also an indicator of the increasing number of players in the ready to eat space.

A report by RedSeer consulting indicated that India's ready to cook market stood at Rs 2,100 crore in 2019, and going by growth rates assessed last year, it was poised to reach Rs 4800 crore by 2024. However, it is believed that we may achieve this number much sooner as the Covid-19 outbreak has accelerated the consumption of ready to eat in India.

Retailers say that they have seen a growth of 60-70 percent in the ready to eat and frozen foods space in the last two months. In the months of April and May, demand for these products had doubled. "The spike in demand and the lack of products from established players, opened up the doors for small and mid-sized players who had a reasonable local presence and were able to get products to stores on time," said a leading retailer.

"At one point when I went grocery shopping, I didn't recognise a single brand on the shelf. There were so many local brands that had replaced the established brands. They were much cheaper than the regular brands I used to consume," said Shreya Gandhi, a resident of South Mumbai.

With supply almost back to normal in most parts of the country (barring regions where there have been local lockdowns), small and mid-sized players are working on lucrative trade structures to get retailers to stock their products.

"I don't mind experimenting with the products of new companies. Many of them have good, home-grown products and they offer both a better margin and also have good return & refund policies," said a kirana store owner.

Products like frozen parathas, idli batter, packaged Mithai, flavoured cheese are seeing good demand. The future consumer has seen a 50-70 percent growth in the ready to eat and frozen foods space. Similarly, Metro Cash and Carry has also seen a demand spike in these categories.