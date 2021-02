The Monetary Policy Committee expects vegetable, egg and poultry prices to remain soft near term, but warned that prices of pulses, edible oil and spices could rise.

“The bumper kharif crop, rising prospects of a good rabi harvest, larger winter arrivals of key vegetables and softer egg and poultry demand on avian flu fears are factors auguring a benign inflation outcome in the months ahead,” the Monetary Policy statement said.

“On the other hand, price pressures may persist in respect of pulses, edible oils, spices and non-alcoholic beverages,” it said.

The supply chain bottlenecks easing because of the opening up of the economy should provide some respite to core inflation, the statement said. At the same time, other factors push core inflation higher.

Reserve Bank’s industrial outlook, services and infrastructure outlook surveys and purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) and firms regain pricing power,” the statement said.

The MPC also expects global crude oil prices to be firm.

“International crude oil prices may remain supported by demand build up on optimism from vaccination and continuing production cuts by OPEC plus,” the statement said.