Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt come together for Lay's new ad campaign

Days after a short clip from their television commercial went viral, actors and rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were officially announced as the faces of potato chips brand Lay's.

In a teaser launched on social media, Alia and Ranbir are seen endorsing 'Smile Deke Dekho' campaign of Lay's, which has introduced packs that feature six different smiles that capture different moods and emotions.