Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hikes stake in Titan to 5.27%

Shares of Titan Company gained half a percent intraday on January 14 after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife increased stake in the company to 6.69 percent.

As per the latest shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala bought 15 lakh shares (representing 0.17 percent of total paid-up equity) of the company during the quarter ended December 2019, taking total stake to 5.27 percent (from 5.10 percent earlier).

His wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala also purchased 1.25 lakh shares of the company during the quarter, taking her stake to 1.42 from 1.41 percent QoQ.

In addition, the country's largest insurance company LIC of India, too, increased stake in jewellery-watches-to-eyewear maker to 1.64 in December quarter, from 1.08 percent in September quarter.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,164.55, up Rs 5.25, or 0.45 percent on the BSE at 1150 hours IST.