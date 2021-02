Gold refiner Rajesh Exports on Wednesday said the company has secured an order worth Rs 1,352 crore. ”Rajesh Exports has bagged a first major prestigious order post-COVID worth Rs 1,352 crore of designer range of gold jewellery from Germany. The said order is to be completed by March 31, 2021,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Rajesh Exports said this is the first major order accepted by the company after the outbreak of the pandemic. Till recently international passenger flights were not operating normally leading to a constraint in shipping the goods due to which it was not viable to accept orders, as per Rajesh Exports.