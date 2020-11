Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), run by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, on Thursday raised Rs 9,555 crore (approximately $1.3 billion) from Public Investment Fund (PIF).

"The Public Investment Fund will invest Rs 9,555 crore (approximately $1.3 billion) for an equity stake of 2.04% into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries," the firm said in a statement.

The investment values RRVL, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 lakh crore (approximately $62.4 billion).

The investment in RRVL follows PIF’s earlier acquisition of a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reliance Retail Ltd, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India's largest, fastest-growing and most profitable retail business spanning supermarkets, consumer electronics chain stores, cash and carry wholesale business, fast-fashion outlets and online grocery store JioMart.

It operates about 12,000 stores in nearly 7,000 towns, with 640 million footfalls across core categories of grocery, consumer electronics and apparel.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said, I welcome PIF as a valued partner in Reliance Retail and look forward to their sustained support and guidance as we continue our ambitious journey to transform India’s retail sector for enriching the lives of 1.3 billion Indians and millions of small merchants."