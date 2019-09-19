Proposed plastic ban, if implemented, would create an existential crisis for corporate India, says CII

The proposed ban on single-use plastics, if implemented, would create an existential issue for multiple sectors of Indian industry, said Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in a note, expressing industry views on this issue.

Based on interactions with all the stakeholders, the industry body has submitted key suggestions to the government on the single-use plastics issue. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested the control on the use of plastics while addressing the CoP (Conference of Parties) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

Seeking relief on the issue, the CII said there is a need to define single-use plastics through an inclusive consultative process with the industry. The note said that certain exemptions need to be considered for plastics which have no alternatives at present.

“Plastic/multi-layered plastic (MLP) packaging which is integral to manufacturing/packaging process or such plastic which is either made of recycled material or is completely recyclable," the note said.

Further, plastics or multi-layered packaging which has no safe or techno-commercially proven alternative should be considered in the exemption, CII said, "Plastic packaging or bottles used for pharma/health products, with capacities of lesser than 200 ml should also be considered in the ban."

It said sachets should be exempted from the single-use plastics ban as they are of immense economic importance, “The research and development costs coupled with huge capital expenditures for any alternative packaging format to be incorporated into supply chains will be ultimately burdened on the consumer.”