Retail Post-COVID INOX: Staggered intermissions, shorter menu, fewer shows Updated : April 21, 2020 06:13 PM IST Alok Tandon added that even when multiplexes reopen, patrons can expect a list of changes to business timings and F&B. Luckily for INOX, subtle architectural changes that it made before the COVID-19 pandemic might come to its aid while ensuring a safe movie experience. After the government lets multiplexes reopen, there is a possibility that INOX, for one, won’t be running more than a single shift. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365