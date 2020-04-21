  • SENSEX
Post-COVID INOX: Staggered intermissions, shorter menu, fewer shows

Updated : April 21, 2020 06:13 PM IST

Alok Tandon added that even when multiplexes reopen, patrons can expect a list of changes to business timings and F&B.
Luckily for INOX, subtle architectural changes that it made before the COVID-19 pandemic might come to its aid while ensuring a safe movie experience.
After the government lets multiplexes reopen, there is a possibility that INOX, for one, won’t be running more than a single shift.
