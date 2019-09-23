Pepperfry to list on exchanges in 15 months, says report

Online furniture retailer Pepperfry is all set to go public within the next 15 months, its co-founder Ambareesh Murty told Live Mint. The company will report its first annual profit during the next fiscal, said Murty.

“We plan to file for an initial public offering in the next 12-15 months… The company is on a clear path to full-year profitability by FY21, though we will get very close to being profitable by this October itself," Murty was quoted as saying in the report.

The development comes, the report said, after the firm that was established in 2012 raised close to $200 million from investors such as Norwest Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs, State Street Global Advisors, and Bertelsmann India Investments.

Murty, the report said, made the comments during the opening of one of Pepperfry’s largest warehouse last week in Bengaluru, said the report.