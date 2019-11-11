Patanjali Ayurved open to deals with MNCs, says report

Patanjali Ayurved is open to making deals with multi-national firms, Acharya Balkrishna, the chief executive officer the FMCG major, told The Economic Times. The development is noteworthy as the company has always positioned itself as the champion of swadeshi products opposing the monopoly of MNCs in the country.

“We have three-four offers from global companies who are keen to do international deals with Patanjali … we are not averse to working with multinationals, as long as it doesn’t clash with our values. We aren't rejecting them just because they are MNCs. We are looking at the offers,” Balkrishna was quoted as saying in The Economic Times report.

While Balkrishna did not disclose the names of any MNCs, the report stated that French luxury giant LVMH Moot Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, which commonly known by its abbreviation LVMH, has said that it is keen to pick up equity in Patanjali.

Though Patanjali has become a Rs 10,000-crore-plus company in just about a decade, the going has not been smooth for the firm. Patanjali has been losing ground in recent times with data from market research firm Nielsen revealing that the company is losing market share across its core categories such as detergents, hair care, soaps, and noodles between July 2018 and July 2019.