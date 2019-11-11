#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Patanjali Ayurved open to deals with MNCs, says report

Updated : November 11, 2019 12:24 PM IST

Patanjali Ayurved is open to making deals with multi-national firms, Acharya Balkrishna, the chief executive officer the FMCG major, has said,
The development is noteworthy as the company has always positioned itself as the champion of swadeshi products opposing the monopoly of MNCs in the country.
While Balkrishna did not disclose the names of any MNCs, the report stated that French luxury giant LVMH Moot Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, which commonly known by its abbreviation LVMH, has said that it is keen to pick up equity in Patanjali.
