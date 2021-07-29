Parle tops most-chosen FMCG brand list in India: Report

Homegrown food company Parle Products has emerged as the most-chosen brand among the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the country, according to the 'Brand Footprint' report by marketing research firm Kantar.

Parle Products leads this year's rankings, as the most-chosen FMCG brands , based on Consumer Reach Points (CRPs), Kantar India said in a statement on Thursday.

CRPs consider the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year. It is followed by Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products. "With a CRP score of 5,715 (million), Parle holds the top spot for a record 9th year in a row," it said.

According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the frequency of purchase as average trips made to purchase groceries reduced but more purchases per trip were recorded in 2020.

"Purchase frequency reduced by one percent but spend per trip grew by five percent. This resulted in a lower number of brands (50 percent) growing in terms of CRP as compared to 2019 (72 percent)," it added. In a year dominated by health and hygiene, Dettol unsurprisingly grew a whopping 48 percent in CRP's and entered the top-25 brand list.

"Dettol was followed by Lifebuoy with a growth of 25 percent CRPs, Vim at 21 percent CRPs (1454 Mn), Dabur at 14 percent CRPs (1458 Mn) and Britannia at 11 percent CRPs (4694 Mn)," it added. Overall CRPs have increased from 86 billion (Bn) to 89 Bn. However, the rate of growth has come down to 4 percent from 18 percent in 2019.