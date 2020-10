Frooti maker Parle Agro is confident of achieving its Rs 10,000 crore revenue target by 2022. After a few challenging months during the lockdown, Parle Agro is now back to its 100 percent distribution levels.

"We have seen a lot of change in the last 45 to 60 days. We are seeing rural driving growth aggressively for all our brands. There is greater normalcy that's shaping up now in terms of urban and rural trends," said Nadia Chauhan, Joint MD & CMO, Parle Agro.

The COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown resulted in a huge dip in out-of-home or on-spot consumption, which impacted business for a large number of beverage companies.

"We saw a huge surge in in-home consumption, especially for larger packs," said Chauhan. With more relaxations in the market now and October heat setting in, the company has roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas as brand ambassador & launched malt-flavored fruit juice B-Fizz.

"With category expansions planned, we are hoping to end FY21 with a growth of 10 percent," said Chauhan. Parle Agro expects the festive season to be at par with what they had seen last year.