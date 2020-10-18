  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Over 1.1 lakh sellers received orders in first 48 hours of festive sale: Amazon India

Updated : October 18, 2020 07:00 PM IST

Amazon India, which has over 6.5 lakh sellers on its platform, registered its biggest spike in new customers, with 91 per cent of them coming from small towns (beyond the metros and top 40 cities), he added.
E-commerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales, and they make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up their capacity to be able to handle the spike in orders.
Over 1.1 lakh sellers received orders in first 48 hours of festive sale: Amazon India

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Over 1.1 lakh sellers received orders in first 48 hours of festive sale: Amazon India

Over 1.1 lakh sellers received orders in first 48 hours of festive sale: Amazon India

Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore

Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore

Bajaj Consumer Q2 profit up 1.6% at Rs 56.92 cr

Bajaj Consumer Q2 profit up 1.6% at Rs 56.92 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement