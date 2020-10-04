Business Over 1 lakh local shops, kiranas to facilitate Amazon India's delivery this festive season Updated : October 04, 2020 06:07 PM IST Electronics, fashion and home furnishing are some of the categories that see a huge demand during the festive season. E-commerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales. More than 20,000 offline retailers, kiranas and local shops from 'Local Shops on Amazon' programme will participate in 'Great Indian Festival'. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.