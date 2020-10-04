  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Business

Over 1 lakh local shops, kiranas to facilitate Amazon India's delivery this festive season

Updated : October 04, 2020 06:07 PM IST

Electronics, fashion and home furnishing are some of the categories that see a huge demand during the festive season.
E-commerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales.
More than 20,000 offline retailers, kiranas and local shops from 'Local Shops on Amazon' programme will participate in 'Great Indian Festival'.
Over 1 lakh local shops, kiranas to facilitate Amazon India's delivery this festive season

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Over 1 lakh local shops, kiranas to facilitate Amazon India's delivery this festive season

Over 1 lakh local shops, kiranas to facilitate Amazon India's delivery this festive season

Lufthansa’s Swiss unit plans 1,000 job cuts over two years through attrition

Lufthansa’s Swiss unit plans 1,000 job cuts over two years through attrition

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement