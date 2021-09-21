Online sellers plan to invest in hiring, launch new products this festive season: Amazon.in study

A number of sellers on Amazon.in's marketplace are planning to launch new products and invest in seasonal hiring to meet the increase in demand during the upcoming festive season, a study by the e-commerce platform said on Tuesday.

Amazon India shared findings of a study it commissioned (conducted by Nielsen) to understand the expectations of small and medium businesses (SMBs) selling on its marketplace from the upcoming festive season.

The study was conducted amongst 1,965 sellers registered on Amazon.in. It covered sellers from 21 cities across India, including metros, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Patna, Jaipur, Rajkot, Mysore, Guwahati and Vizag.

Also read:

About 28 percent of the surveyed sellers said they will launch new products this festive season. Over 40 percent of the surveyed sellers expect their business to grow by 50 percent, while one in four sellers expect to double their business growth through festive season sales this year, the study said.

Of the over 1,000 sellers selling again during the festive season, 86 percent said they expect an increase in sales this year vis–vis last year, with over 50 per cent of them expecting at least 25 per cent growth.

Nearly one-third (31 percent) of the surveyed sellers said they plan to make additional investments this festive season to achieve their business goals. About 35 percent of sellers said they will invest in seasonal hiring to meet the increase in demand, and 45 percent of sellers said they will invest in training personnel. Around 36 percent of sellers said they will invest in boosting their inventory and warehousing.

"This festive season, we continue to strongly prioritize efforts to enable sellers to bounce back from the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate their business growth," Amazon India Director (Selling Partner Services) Sumit Sahay said. The findings from the study indicate that Amazon.in's efforts are aligned with the needs and expectations of the SMB sellers, he added.