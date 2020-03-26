  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Online deliveries may still take time as e-commerce companies grapple with backlog, thin delivery staff

Updated : March 26, 2020 12:13 PM IST

BigBasket will not be taking new orders for the next one or two days.
Grofers said it was starting to take new orders in several cities but was also facing challenges.
Online deliveries may still take time as e-commerce companies grapple with backlog, thin delivery staff

You May Also Like

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference at 1 pm: Relief measures expected

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference at 1 pm: Relief measures expected

Sensex gains 1,200 points, Nifty above 8,600 ahead of Finance Minister's presser

Sensex gains 1,200 points, Nifty above 8,600 ahead of Finance Minister's presser

New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000

New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement