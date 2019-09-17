One company in Kerala is laughing all the way to the bank thanks to Malayalis' love for booze
Updated : September 17, 2019 09:10 AM IST
KSBC netted revenues of more than Rs 12,937 crore in 2017-18 from sales, cornering gains of nearly 10 times on purchases.
It provided more than 11,024.22 crore to Keralaâ€™s coffers in 2017-18, making it the largest contributor among Kerala government enterprises.
A drinking culture has log been imbibed into the Malayali psyche. Pegs and pints â€” lingo for measures of alcohol intake â€” are part of everyday conversation.
