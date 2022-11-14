    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India's retail sales last month were up 19% over pre-pandemic levels of October 2019

    India's retail sales last month were up 19% over pre-pandemic levels of October 2019

    India's retail sales last month were up 19% over pre-pandemic levels of October 2019
    By Shilpa Ranipeta   IST (Published)

    The Retailers Association of India said it was essential to see October and November sales combined to understand the complete impact of the festival season in India.

    India recorded a 15 percent increase in retail sales last month, compared to last year and a 19 percent increase over pre-pandemic levels of October 2019, according to Retailers Association of India (RAI) data. The retail sales for September were up 17 percent from last year and shot up 21 percent from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The RAI said removal of pandemic-related restrictions resulted in all-round growth of the retail business across regions and categories and it was essential to see October and November sales combined to understand the complete impact of the festival season.
    This is a developing story.
