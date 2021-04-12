Nykaa Fashion acquires jewellery brand Pipa Bella

Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, announced the acquisition of online jewellery brand Pipa Bella. With Pipa Bella, Nykaa Fashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer fashion jewellery and accessories to women in India. Pipa Bella will continue to offer its services on its own website and also extend this functionality as a consumer brand under the Nykaa Fashion portfolio.

Commenting on the strategic development, Ms Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion and Founding Team Member, Nykaa said, “We have seen a rising trend of personalised minimalistic and premium fashion accessories in the Indian market. At Nykaa Fashion, we strive to bring the best quality and variety of such products to meet the demand of the audience.

We are excited to have Pipa Bella on board as the brand reflects our vision to always stand for good quality and well-curated designs at accessible prices. Our aim is to extend the brand’s core signature design to a much larger landscape by becoming a full range accessories label. We believe that there is a strong opportunity to provide premium fashion jewellery with contemporary design and functionality at the core of the customer experience.”

“Pipa Bella has always been a customer-centric brand, focusing on premium design at reasonable prices. It has found strong synergies with Nykaa Fashion’s positioning within the e-commerce fashion landscape and its manner of engagement with its wide network of customers around the country. This association will allow Pipa Bella to reach a larger customer base and leverage the massive number of users visiting Nykaa Fashion every month,” said Ms Shuchi Pandya, Founder of Pipa Bella.

Nykaa Fashion has previously strengthened its product portfolio by acquiring the popular brand Twenty Dresses. The company said that Pipa Bella, along with other consumer brands will be an integral part of Nykaa Fashion’s offline expansion this year.

