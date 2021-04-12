  • SENSEX
Nykaa Fashion acquires jewellery brand Pipa Bella

Pipa Bella will continue to offer its services on its own website and also extend this functionality as a consumer brand under the Nykaa Fashion portfolio. 
Nykaa Fashion is the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa. 
Nykaa was founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Falguni Nayar and has expanded into an omnichannel lifestyle retailer with over 17 million monthly active users.
