In order to cover the revenue loss due to the nation-wide lockdown, more and more states are looking at opening liquor shops as it is one of their top revenue sources.

Maharashtra also decided to open liquor shops on May 2 but that decision was soon reversed in Mumbai due to crowding outside liquor shops.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, Maharashtra’s Health Minister, Rajesh Tope, said that the state government has no plans to re-open liquor shops till May 17 in Mumbai. He also added that the state government may look at allowing home deliveries of liquor only if social distancing norms are followed at every stage.

Uttar Pradesh earned Rs 100 crore, Karnataka over Rs 45 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 68.7 crore and Maharashtra Rs 11 crore, on the day liquor shops were opened on May 4.