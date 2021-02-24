Noodle Wars: ITC gets temporary injunction against Wai Wai's Majedar Masala Noodles Updated : February 24, 2021 04:12 PM IST The judge allowed a temporary injunction stating that he was 'convinced about the urgency in the matter and satisfied with regard to the existence of a prima facie case'. In a statement to CNBC-TV18, Kolkata-based company said, "ITC has filed a case against CG Foods for copyright infringement and an injunction order has been received." Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply