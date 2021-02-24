  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail

Noodle Wars: ITC gets temporary injunction against Wai Wai's Majedar Masala Noodles

Updated : February 24, 2021 04:12 PM IST

The judge allowed a temporary injunction stating that he was 'convinced about the urgency in the matter and satisfied with regard to the existence of a prima facie case'.
In a statement to CNBC-TV18, Kolkata-based company said, "ITC has filed a case against CG Foods for copyright infringement and an injunction order has been received."
Noodle Wars: ITC gets temporary injunction against Wai Wai's Majedar Masala Noodles

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

People above 60 years will be vaccinated from March 1, says Prakash Javadekar

People above 60 years will be vaccinated from March 1, says Prakash Javadekar

Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty nears 15,000; Nifty Bank up 1,100 points

Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty nears 15,000; Nifty Bank up 1,100 points

‘Co-lending’: A partnership model to solve India’s $1 trillion credit gap

‘Co-lending’: A partnership model to solve India’s $1 trillion credit gap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement