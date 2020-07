Market research firm Nielsen has revised the FMCG forecast for the current calendar year from 5-6 percent to -1 to 1 percent. This change in the forecast comes on the back of changing consumption patterns owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown imposed over the last three months.

On an all India basis, value growth has declined by about 18 percent in the second quarter of 2020 versus a 5.3 percent value growth in the first quarter of 2020. "This is perhaps the worst ever FMCG growth India has ever seen. However, there was a revival in value growth of about 4 percent in June 2020," said Prasun Basu, President – South Asia, Nielsen.

If you break up the growth, metros saw a 20 percent drop in growth in the second quarter of 2020 versus a 7 percent growth in the first quarter of the year. Interestingly, rural saw a 12 percent growth in June 2020, this was 3x of all India growth. Strong rural growth was led by reverse migration hotspots and government schemes.

In terms of categories, the non-food space saw a strong recovery with unlocking. Personal care and home care were two categories that saw a revival in 2020. Traditional trade and e-commerce channels have bounced back to original levels, said Nielsen in its outlook.