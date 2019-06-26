Retail
Nestle introduces Asian flavour inspired noodles under Maggi brand
Updated : June 26, 2019 11:24 AM IST
MAGGI Fusian will be launched in three flavours -- Bangkok Sweet Chili, Hong Kong Spicy Garlic and Singaporean Tangy Pepper, a statement said.
Nestle India's instant noodles brand Maggi has attained over 60 percent market share and almost touched the pre-crisis level in value terms.
