    Your Maggi and Nescafe can now be ordered on Nestle India's new D2C platform MyNestle
    By Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Updated)

    The platform will be launched first in the Delhi-NCR region before moving to other cities.

    FMCG companies are looking to increase focus on selling their goods directly to consumers. Nestle India has joined the list by launching the company's first-ever Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform "MyNestle."
    The company launched the platform alongside its September quarter earnings. This D2C platform can be accessed via the URL www.mynestle.in.
    MyNestle will be launched first in the Delhi NCR region and will later expand to other parts of the country. The company has not specified a timeline for the expansion.
    Under MyNestle, the company will offer curated product bundles, personalised gifting, subscriptions, discounts and other facilities. It will also allow consumers to try gourmet recipes on the site and get free nutrition counselling.
    Among other FMCG companies that have similar D2C platforms include ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Colgate, Mondelez and Procter & Gamble.
    Nestle India's parent, Nestle SA launched a D2C service in the UK in September 2019 for its KitKat chocolatory, which allowed consumers to buy luxury versions of the confectionary directly from a website.
    On the earnings front, Nestle India's domestic business reported its highest sales growth in five years. The company surpassed estimates on nearly all fronts but gross margins witnessed a contraction year-on-year.
    Shares of Nestle India are trading 1.3% higher at Rs 19,640 as of noon.
    Also Read: Nestle India domestic business reports highest revenue growth in five years
    First Published:  IST
    Nestle India

