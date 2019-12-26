Retail
NAA imposes Rs 230 crore penalty on Johnson & Johnson for profiteering from GST cut
Updated : December 26, 2019 09:22 AM IST
The NAA said it was clear that the company did not have any intention of passing on the benefit of tax cut to customers.
Johnson & Johnson is required to deposit the penalty amount within three months.
