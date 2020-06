The third day of Mumbai opening up non-essential stores following coronavirus-forced lockdown has not been as happy as many retailers would have hoped. Labour shortage, severe demand crunch and liquidity issues have meant that only 20-25 percent of shops to restart operations.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Viren Shah, president of the Maharashtra wing of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association said that about 50 percent of shops across Mumbai were allowed to operate as per the guidelines.

“The guidelines are different based on areas. Many shops have not opened up despite relaxation as they don’t have staff or don’t have the money to pay staff or even the rentals. [A] lot of negotiations are underway to reduce rentals,” Shah said. “Despite the opening up of stores, people don’t expect a pickup in sales in the coming months.”

Not business as usual

The Maharashtra government allowed the opening of non-essential retail stores in Mumbai after 75 days of lockdown, from June 6. The retailers’ federation believes that Mumbai retailers of non-essential products have seen losses worth almost Rs 500 crore each day of the lockdown.

Across Maharashtra the number is higher with an expected loss of about Rs 1,125 crore per day. Shah himself owns a multi-purpose store in Mumbai's busy Crawford market. But on Monday, after opening the store for the first time since the beginning of the lockdown on March 25, it’s far from busy.

“We have protocols in place to ensure safety. We are doing temperature checks at the door; we have gloves, masks and hand sanitizers across the store. But there are very few customers. So issue of managing crowds doesn't arise. And that’s the case with most stores so the Maharashtra government should not worry about [social] distancing issue at least for some time,” he said.

What are the customers buying?

Most of the retailers CNBC-TV18 spoke to indicated that customers are buying just basics like umbrellas, sanitizers, gloves, masks, kids’ masks, kitchen products, etc.

Most multipurpose stores have ensured that they stocked up on what they refer to as “COVID-related products”. Customers were largely reluctant to visit stores and the ones that did seem to come stocked up on things they had run out of. Kids wear and toys are also in demand.

Apparel stores facing severe crunch

With customers resorting to online deliveries and offline stores not allowing trial to ensure safety protocols are met, apparel stores that opened on Monday were completely empty.

“We opened our store on Saturday (June 6) and were shut on Sunday and opened again today as per the norms but we have not had a single customer. In the last one month we have started taking orders by sending out WhatsApp pictures etc,” says Richa Dayal, owner of a small boutique store in Lokhandwala market.

“If things remain the same, we will have to shut down. About 10-15 percent of the retail stores in Mumbai cater to designer or Indian [wedding] wear. That market has crashed entirely says Shah. “There are almost no takers for party clothes, designer wear, Indian wear; and that’s a massive revenue generator for the sector.”

Retailers fear that even after the fear around COVID-19 subsides and people start coming to stores, online shopping will be the preferred route for customers.

No discounts or promotional offers yet

Many retailers are stuck between choosing the devil or the deep blue sea. To boost demand they want to offer promotions and discounts but doing that could lead to crowding which will put them and people at the risk of violating the SOP given out by the government.

The retailers’ federation has given a directive to all retailers to not have any banners of discounts or sales. “We fear banners of discounts or offers could lead to crowding and maintaining social distancing will become difficult specially for smaller shops,” Shah concludes.