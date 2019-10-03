Business
Mumbai to get Apple's first retail store in India, says report
Updated : October 03, 2019 09:10 AM IST
The outlet is set to be opened at Maker Maxity mall.
A team from Apple is already in the city and moving forward with pre-opening work.
The outlet is expected to be opened by next September because Apple is importing the fixtures and furniture for its first outlet in the country.
