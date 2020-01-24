Mumbai 24x7: McDonald’s to remain open all night at these 7 locations

McDonald’s has announced that it will remain open all night at select locations in Mumbai, even as the city gears up for the '24x7 policy' which will be effective from Monday. McDonald’s is the first Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) to announce day-night operations.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved its 'Mumbai 24 hours' policy, allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to function day and night.

Under the pilot project or Phase 1, shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds situated in non-residential areas will be allowed to remain open 24 hours. However, it is not mandatory for establishments to remain open always. The decision to remain open day and night is left to the businesses.

McDonald’s restaurants across seven locations in Mumbai will remain open until the wee hours through the week. These locations are Growel’s 101 Mall in Kandivali, Infiniti Mall in Andheri, Infiniti Mall in Malad, Phoenix Market City in Kurla, Phoenix Mills in Lower Parel, R-City Mall in Ghatkopar and Oberoi Mall in Goregaon.

“We at Westlife are very excited about this move and believe that this will truly make Mumbai the maximum city. It will help boost business for brands and generate employment as well. McDonald’s restaurants in many parts of the globe operate 24X7 stores and have seen significant success. We hope to replicate the same in Mumbai," said Saurabh Kalra, Senior Director – Strategy and Operations, McDonald's India (West and South).

Westlife Development's wholly-owned subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL) holds the franchise for McDonald's in western India and South India.

Westlife has a total of 315 restaurants, of which 94 are in Mumbai and 46 fall within the BMC jurisdiction.

"In line with the regulation that allows cafes, restaurants and shops in malls and non-residential areas to remain open throughout the night only within the BMC’s jurisdiction, Westlife will keep its 7 McDonald’s restaurants open and will scale this up as soon as regulation permits," the company said in a statement.