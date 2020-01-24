Mumbai 24x7: McDonald’s to remain open all night at these 7 locations
Updated : January 24, 2020 01:36 PM IST
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved its 'Mumbai 24 hours' policy, allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to function day and night.
McDonald’s is the first Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) to announce day-night operations.
The new policy will not be applicable to establishments that serve liquor.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more