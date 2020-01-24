#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Mumbai 24x7: McDonald’s to remain open all night at these 7 locations

Updated : January 24, 2020 01:36 PM IST

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved its 'Mumbai 24 hours' policy, allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to function day and night.
McDonald’s is the first Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) to announce day-night operations.
The new policy will not be applicable to establishments that serve liquor.
