Multiplexes' body urges Delhi government to open cinemas with 50% occupancy

Cinema chains feel the heat again as Delhi moves to level 1 of the graded response action plan as COVID-19 cases surge once again. Under the plan, cinemas have to shut shop once again. The Multiplex Association of India has approached the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi requesting a rollback the move, citing adverse consequences on the account of COVID-19 related shutdowns. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Kamal Gianchandani, President of the Multiplex Association of India, shared his perspective.

“We have urged the government to rethink the decision and allow the cinemas to operate. We are absolutely fine if the government wants to put some restrictions on theatres -– restricting sitting capacity to 50 percent, making double vaccination mandatory for all customers coming to the cinemas,” he explained.

“We have met the honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi today and highlighted the adverse economic situation that the film business and the exhibition business has been going through as a result of multiple lockdowns that we have had,” he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.