Business Most retail businesses reopen in TN after 47 days, road traffic increases Updated : May 11, 2020 03:37 PM IST Retail outlets engaged in sales and service of a range of items like motors, mixie, grinder and television also started functioning again. Dry cleaners, lorry parcel booking service firms, photocopying shops, courier service companies, plywood shops, saw mills, paint stores also reopened. On May 9, the government had said that in Chennai city and suburbs, all private sector companies can operate between 10.30 am and 6 pm and in the rest of Tamil Nadu, firms can work from 10 am to 7 pm.