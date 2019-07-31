Most Expensive Tea: A kilogram of Manohari Gold sold for Rs 50,000 in public auction!
Updated : July 31, 2019 08:46 AM IST
Rajan Lohia, the owner of Manohari Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district, attributes the achievement to concerted efforts for the last four years.
According to Lohia, the production of Gold tea is a tedious and time-consuming process, but special because it is handmade.
The Manohari group currently employs about a thousand labourers in its Dibrugarh plantation.
