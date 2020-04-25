  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

More clarity needed on reopening of shops: RAI

Updated : April 25, 2020 01:00 PM IST

Malls should also be allowed to open as they are professionally run and would be able to control the environment for safety and social distancing, RAI said.
The government on Friday night allowed the opening of the neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, but at a 50 percent strength and after taking necessary precautions. 
More clarity needed on reopening of shops: RAI

You May Also Like

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement