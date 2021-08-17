More appetite for ready-to-cook food

When the first COVID-19 lockdown was imposed last year forcing everyone to stay at home, most of us turned into home-chefs. However this frenzy fizzled out soon and convenience took the centre-stage – enter ready-to-cook (RTC) food. Consumers started stocking up on this easy-to-make meal kits to save the time and yet enjoy good food.

The work-from-home culture coupled with curbs on dining out has been a blessing in disguise for the packaged food business - and companies like ITC and Tata Q are going the extra mile to leverage the opportunity. The ready-to-cook segment especially is having a field day. CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta decoded the success story.

COVID-19 has been the biggest booster but even before COVID-19 it was rapid urbanisation and family nuclearisation that led people to see convenient options.

The ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat segment is set to double by FY25 to Rs 8,900 crore according to estimates. In FY21 which is the period of the first wave of COVID-19, the segment grew 20 percent. The growth will be driven by ready-to-cook products.

As demand grows, companies land up to serve. Existing players like ITC say that the demand was such that it round up the availability of its frozen snacks to 30 different variants and 100 new markets.

Tata Q also saw increased demand and it is looking at expanding to other cities as well.

The demand for healthy and nutritious meals will be the next big trend for ready-to-cook products.

As COVID-19 cases decline and people start going out again, will RTC food see a decline in the growth trajectory? Experts say, that is unlikely because RTC foods are directly linked to at-home consumption. So while growth rates may waiver, work-from-home and convenience is here to stay and that continue to drive growth post COVID-19 as well.

