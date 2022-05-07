Monsoon forecast raises hopes of FMCG sector, demand likely to bounce back

Fuelled by good monsoon forecast, companies in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector anticipate a revival in demand by July i.e the second quarter of FY 2022-23. The sector has been dealing with sluggish consumer demand since September last year.

Nevertheless, FMCG companies are optimistic that a good monsoon will lead to a good harvest, increasing the purchasing power of consumers in the rural sector. Besides projections of a good monsoon, higher capital investments and additional government spending on welfare programmes (like the rural employment scheme) have also raised hopes of FMCG companies.

According to analysts, the FMCG growth slowed down due to low demand from rural markets, which contribute 35 percent of sales. The primary reasons behind low consumer demand in rural sectors include high fuel prices, inflation (over 5 percent), and declining wages among others. The cumulative impact of these factors forced rural consumers to cut back on their spendings.

Meanwhile, consumer demand in urban areas remained largely steady as the country slowly recovered from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. A majority of FMCG companies record nearly two-thirds of sales from urban centres. However, rural markets determine their business growth and expansion plans. Therefore, most companies in the sector are increasing their distribution expansion in villages.

According to Bizom, a sales automation firm, rural areas currently have about 74,933 distributors, up 42 percent from 52,796 in 2020.

Earlier this year, a CRISIL report predicted that India's FMCG sector would witness double-digit growth (of 10-12 percent) in FY 2022-23. The country's FMCG industry is projected to grow to a market size of almost $220 billion by 2025.