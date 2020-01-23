Business
Mondelez India settles Rs 580 crore tax dispute under Centre’s amnesty plan, says report
Updated : January 23, 2020 02:55 PM IST
Mondelez India made an application to settle the dispute in December 2019 under the finance ministry's Sabka Vishwas tax amnesty scheme.
Mondelez is also facing another investigation by the CBI on allegations that certain state and central government officials were allegedly bribed by the company to facilitate the tax evasion.
Confectionery giant Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd has paid Rs 439 crore to the government under the Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, 2019.
