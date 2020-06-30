Mondelez India marks entry into cake segment with Cadbury Choc Layered cakes

Mondelez India, the maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo biscuits, has forayed into the cakes category for the first time, with the launch of the Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes.

"The product is being previewed on Grofers currently, and will be available in stores over the next few days," Sudhanshu Nagpal, associate director, marketing (biscuits) at Mondelez India, told CNBC-TV18.

Mondelez India had introduced Cadbury Choco Filled Chocobakes Cookies in January 2020 under the choco-bakery segment, and the new product is the second launch under the sub-category.

While this marks the company’s entry into the cake segment, Nagpal said it is well-equipped in the back-end of its choco-bakery segment for the new product. The Cadbury Choco Layered Cake is priced at Rs 10 for a single pack (21 grams) and Rs 60 for a pack of six (126 grams).

"We will reach all our stores with the product in July," Nagpal said, adding that the company’s biscuits have a distribution footprint across 1.2 million stores in the country.

However, the company is also counting on the ecommerce channel for pushing the product, having seen a nearly 3x growth in online sales for its products during the lockdown, Nagpal said.

"We are bringing our marketing and ecommerce piece together. We have appointed our media agency for marketing to also work on promotions our products on ecommerce channels," he said.

Mondelez saw an impact on sales and on production during the lockdown, but Nagpal said its field agents have now been able to reach 70-80 percent of stores. He added that manufacturing is also coming back to normal.