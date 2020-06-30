Retail Mondelez India marks entry into cake segment with Cadbury Choc Layered cakes Updated : June 30, 2020 08:04 PM IST Mondelez India had introduced Cadbury Choco Filled Chocobakes Cookies in January 2020 under the choco-bakery segment. The company is also counting on the ecommerce channel for pushing the product, having seen a nearly 3x growth in online sales for its products during the lockdown. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply