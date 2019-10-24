Mobile, fashion dominate online festive sales

The online festive sales on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart will lead to an addition of six million new 4G smartphone user base in the country.
Amazon Beauty saw a huge surge in demand led by makeup products, followed by daily care essentials and international perfumes.
On Flipkart, Fashion witnessed a 70 percent growth in sales compared to last year and 40 percent of all new customers to Flipkart on its first "Big Billion Day" sale came through Fashion.
