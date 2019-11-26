Business
Mitsui in talks with Biyani’s Future Group for food supply venture, says report
Updated : November 26, 2019 11:13 AM IST
Japanese firm Mitsui is in talks with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group as it explores opportunities to invest in a company that will supply fresh food to its upcoming food and grocery retailing vertical, 7-Eleven stores.
Biyani has started a company called Galaxy Cloud Kitchen, which will deliver meals to customers’ doorsteps for Rs 40.
Mitsui Foods Co is a supplier of packaged foods, dairy products, livestock items, rice and cereals, ice-cream, instant foods and beverages, among other products.
