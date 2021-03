Mi India, today announced its new initiative called Grow With Mi (GWM) and is planning to double the number of offline retail touchpoints as well as the number of exclusive retail stores in India.

As of today, Mi India claims to have over 15,000 retail touchpoints, out of which over 3000 are Mi Stores. Going forward, the brand plans to double the total number of touchpoints to over 30,000 in the next year, with over 6000 exclusive Mi Stores over the next two years.

To achieve this target the company announced a support package of Rs 100 crore to help the retail partners set up and run these stores over the next two years. Under the GWM initiative, Mi India will also introduce Mi Retail Academy wherein entrepreneurs from different backgrounds will be nurtured and trained to start from product training to sales training, customer management to polishing other soft skills such as marketing, in-store designing, customer service, retail excellence, etc. thus empowering them with technical knowledge and enhancing their business acumen.

Manu Jain, MD at Mi India said, “ With this new initiative, we are determined to expand our presence and reach out to our customers in the convenience of their hometowns. We are confident that the new initiative will significantly contribute to our offline retail presence and also will help prospective entrepreneurs from small towns and villages to embark on their journey of success.”

Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India added, “With our new initiative - Grow with Mi, we will further expand our retail presence by doubling the number of Mi stores over the next 2 years. We also intend to extend the Mi Store on Wheels format to cover other far corners in the country and bring the best in class Mi Store showroom experience in areas that have limited access.”