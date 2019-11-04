#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
McDonald's ousts CEO Steve Easterbrook over consensual relationship with employee

Updated : November 04, 2019 06:34 AM IST

McDonald's Corp dismissed Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook over a recent consensual relationship with an employee.
Chris Kempczinski, 51, most recently president of McDonald's USA, was named the company's new CEO, effective immediately.
cnbc two logos
Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

